Giuliani groping allegations latest example of 'sick culture' surrounding Trump: Morning Joe

Rudy Giuliani allegedly groped a White House aide shortly before Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough listed that as just the latest example of the "sick culture" the former president promotes around him.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, claims in her new book that Giuliani ran his "frozen fingers" up her skirt to her thigh, and she says Trump legal adviser watched with a "leering grin," and the "Morning Joe" host found the allegations disgusting and wholly unsurprising.

"Everybody knew who Donald Trump was," Scarborough said. "You know, the 'Access Hollywood' tape, you had payoffs to porn stars who he then face-shamed said she has a horse face, face shamed Mika [Brzezinski] – that's back when Republicans criticized what Donald Trump did. E. Jean Carroll in the depositions talking about she's not my type, she's this, she's that, insulting E. Jean Carroll's lawyer, saying, 'You're not my type,' all the way to a judge in New York State, saying that what Donald Trump did to E. Jean Carroll is called rape in the Army, it's called rape by the American Psychiatrist Association, it's defined as rape by just about any standard that you use."

"That's the party of Donald Trump, that's the Republican Party," Scarborough added. "Certainly, that's the culture that was around Donald Trump so, yeah, so you see this happening, and you understand, you know, Rudy Giuliani does this, Cassidy Hutchinson says Trump's lawyer just leers at her while this is going on. It's a sick culture. This is a culture so-called Christians are worshipping right now, Christian nationalists are worshipping this culture."

