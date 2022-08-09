‘Just laughable’: Morning Joe busts Sarah Huckabee Sanders for flip-flopping on FBI after Mar-a-Lago raid

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other Republicans as hypocrites for attacking the FBI over its search of Mar-A-Lago.

The Department of Justice carried out a search warrant at Donald Trump's private residence as part of an investigation into stolen classified documents, and the "Morning Joe" host bashed Republican lawmakers who once celebrated the FBI investigation of the Democratic nominee just days before the 2016 election.

"Those people didn't take issue when the FBI was investigating somebody they considered be a political enemy, Hillary Clinton, in October of 2016," Scarborough said. "Eleven days before the presidential election, then-FBI director James Comey announced he was going to reopen an investigation into emails sent by Hillary Clinton using a private server, over this classified document issue. Kevin McCarthy, at that time, attacked Hillary Clinton for her, quote, 'lack of judgment and disregard for protecting our nation's secrets.' You know, he didn't criticize the FBI. [Sen. Ted] Cruz also railed against Clinton, writing things like, "elected officials should be held accountable for criminal conduct, no matter how high their position."

He singled out Sanders for scrutiny, highlighting the difference between her reaction to the Mar-A-Lago search -- which she called a "total abuse of power" -- and her defense of Comey's announcement.

"Of course, there couldn't be greater hypocrisy, I don't think, that's Sarah Sanders, who in 2016 -- and I know you remember this hit, Mika -- she wrote, 'When you're attacking the FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing,'" Scarborough said. "Of course, the hypocrisy is just laughable, how hypocritical these people are."



Watch the video below or at this link.