GOP Rep. Scott Perry trashes Kevin McCarthy after shout-filled caucus meeting goes off the rails

Following what has been reported as a contentious and obscenity-filled House Republican caucus meeting over a vote on the speakership, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) a leader of the members who are leading a revolt against Rep. Kevin McCarthy trashed the California Republican for not giving into his factions demands.

Speaking to the press after the meeting broke up where McCarthy proclaimed he "earned' the speakership -- only to have Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) reportedly fire back "bullsh*t" -- Perry gave no indication that McCarthy is any closer to gaining their votes than before the meeting and things might have gotten worse.

With Boebert and equally controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) flanking him, a terse Perry asserted, "Once we get a slim majority after we told there was going to be a huge 'red wave,' then the conversation got a little interesting. But even so, what do you want, what do you want? We said you're the guy that wants to be speaker; tell us if you want to earn our vote, how we're going to transform this place so that there is a different outcome for the American people. Tell us how you're going to do that -- yet nothing."

"So, finally, he said put something down and we did, in the beginning of December," he ranted. "And even at that point, even at that point, there were people that said, 'I will not vote for Kevin McCarthy.' But yet I'm still working to try to avoid this moment that we're at right now, the whole time."

"The whole time," he repeated for emphasis before addressing his continuing problems with McCarthy. "And so that is one question you should ask yourself, instead of saying to those folks, 'why have you brought us to this point?' Well, we surely haven't come here alone. There is one person that could have changed all of this."

Following Perry's speaking to the press, CNN reported that McCarthy also got into a shouting match with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) with the report stating it was a "heated back and forth with Kevin McCarthy about some of the concessions that McCarthy has made."

