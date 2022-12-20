Special counsel will likely look more into the funding of Jan. 6 than House committee did: expert
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Former Justice Department official Mary McCord noted that in her quick review of the 160-page executive summary released by the House Select Committee on Monday, she didn't see much about who funded the Jan. 6 attack, which was supposed to be something the committee looked into.

The full report will be released on Wednesday and it is expected to be thousands of pages long, with transcripts from each deposition and videos that spanned the year-and-a-half effort by the lawmakers. There were several omissions in the summary that led analysts and legal experts to ask questions. But McCord anticipates newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith will focus on that piece in his probe.

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell asked if there were other possible statutes the Justice Department could pursue.

"Well, certainly, I try to think about all the other possibilities, but I will say, in particular, learning about some things that the committee hadn't focused a lot on in the past, such as the money. Following the money. There's really nothing in the 160 pages, which is just an executive summary, that shows a real substantive investigation into following the money. That's something that I think Jack Smith will be doing more follow-up with witnesses who may have been tampered with, or those in Trump's orbit who tried to tamper with."

She explained that beyond that thread, there might be a few new ones the counsel can pull on.

See the full conversation in the video below or at the link here:

The special counsel will likely look more into the funding of Jan. 6 than House committee did www.youtube.com

SmartNews