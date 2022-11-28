There's more than enough there for any special counsel to indict Donald Trump: former prosecutor

The very existence of the new special counsel has sent Donald Trump into a posting fury of rants and videos on his personal social media website. He has even gone so far as to attack the special counsel's family. According to MSNBC legal analyst and law school professor Joyce White Vance, the incoming special counsel already has the information necessary to indict Trump, and folks should remain patient and calm.

"Prosecutors don't work on a fast time clock," said Vance, indicating a possibility that an indictment wasn't going to happen before the end of the year. "And although we are increasingly impatient as a country to see the former president held accountable, really, we should all take a deep breath and think about why we, too, should give the special counsel the time he needs to do his job properly. We do not want to become the country of screaming people that we saw at Trump rallies, shouting 'lock him up' whenever we don't like something that one of our people on the other side of the political aisle does something that we don't like."

Vance explained that folks must see the difference between political accountability, voting people out at the ballot box and throwing people in prison for committing crimes.

"With all of that said, I agree that we have a special counsel here who is well qualified to evaluate the evidence and do the job that has looted so many people, determining whether the former president should be indicted," she continued. "And if so, indicting him in the Mar-a-Lago case, look, we only know the evidence that is publicly available. We don't know what the DOJ has obtained. The grand jury, or other means that we are unavailable. But the public evidence makes that look like a clear-cut case for prosecution. Now there is someone in place who can do that promptly."

Republicans have already pledged to "defund" the special counsel. Another has threatened to investigate him before he even started.

