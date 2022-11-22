Investigation into Trump for Mar-a-Lago docs likely to 'speed up' with new special counsel: Andrew Weissmann
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago / Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead

Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor under special counsel Robert Mueller, predicted that an indictment of former President Donald Trump will likely come relatively soon for his decision to stash top-secret government documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, Weissmann predicted that things are going to start speeding up after the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel.

There has been a concern that turning the probe over to a special counsel would mean that they would start over, but Weissmann and other legal experts have said that it isn't how such investigations work.

"I know Jack from having overlapped with him in the Eastern District of New York, where, when he started, I was actually the chief of the criminal division," Weissmann explained. "He is a smart, tenacious prosecutor. He knows his way around the courtroom. He is adept at knowing what to follow and what not to follow. Focusing people on what's important and not letting them get distracted. I suspect, although people are worried about the delay caused by the appointment of a special counsel, I think ultimately, this is going to lead to the investigation speeding up, because that's the kind of prosecutor Jack is."

He went on to predict that "if we're going to see an indictment in a short term, it's on the Mar-a-Lago case. It's not that there won't be a continuing investigation on the Jan. 6 investigation, but that's a longer-term process. That is a difference in the Mueller investigation where we had to create a team and there was not a lot that was done. We were starting basically from scratch. That is not at all what's happening here. Here he is inheriting two investigations. One that seems quite advanced, and he is inheriting what is an extremely good team. He is in a different circumstance."

Weissmann explained that there is no reason to have to go through a process to create a whole new team of lawyers and agents and ensure they're certified to view classified materials. Those people are already there, they've been doing the research and the work and they're ready to move forward.

"You can tell from the argument that's about to happen in the 11th Circuit [Court of Appeals], it's the same staff there," said Weissmann. "They are not being replaced. There would be little reason to do that. We could see Jack bring in additional people. So, we will have to wait and see whether that happens.

Weissmann spoke to Rachel Maddow on Monday evening about the suggestions he had after working with the Mueller probe and how to avoid some of the challenges they had. He explained that working more in the way Archibold Cox did on Watergate was the way to go.

