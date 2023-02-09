The View cracks up at GOP lawmaker’s swipes at Matt Gaetz
"The View" co-hosts cracked up Rep. Nancy Mace's cracks against fellow Republicans at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation Congressional Dinner.

The South Carolina Republican took swipes at House majority leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump -- in the same joke -- along with Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and George Santos.

“I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease the crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels,” Mace said of McCarthy. "Well, let’s be honest. We all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote get to 18."

The audience appeared to be shocked by Mace's reference to allegations that Gaetz, whom she's called a "fraud," had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, but she went after him again.

“I do have a message for Matt this evening," she added. "He really, really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn’t find a babysitter — to be his date, I mean. Come on.”

The routine impressed "The View" panelists, who said Mace's preparation was obvious, although they pointed out that she'd gone to Trump Tower seeking the former president's endorsement.

"She isn't perfect, but I'm here for it," said Alyssa Farah Griffin. "I can relate to it a lot being a younger Republican who looks at what is being associated with our party and being tired of being embarrassed of it. I still believe in Republican policies, but holy hell with the crazy. Nobody wants to defend that, and I think I made this point the last time, humor works. Making these people look ridiculous is more powerful than condemning, and [saying], 'Don't speak.' Call out the absurdity with absurdity."

