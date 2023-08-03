GOPer's defending Trump like he's an uncomprehending 'toddler' nailed by Michigan AG

Two minutes past midnight Trump, in a post mischaracterizing the legal basis of his four-felony indictment over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, declared: "The Radical Left wants to Criminalize Free Speech!"

Just before noon, hours before what will be his third arraignment, Trump appeared to mock the charges by announcing in all-caps, "I need one more indictment to ensure my election!"

Trump on Thursday afternoon will face charges of Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.

Minutes later at 12:01 PM, the ex-president, appearing to mock the American justice system, announced, "I am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election. It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America great again!!!"

Trump is expected to be arrested this afternoon in Washington, D.C., but not for challenging the election, which was not only not corrupt, rigged, or stolen, but, according to his own top cybersecurity and election officials, was the most secure election in U.S. history. Judges in the more than 60 cases Trump or his associates and allies filed challenging the elections agreed the claims were without merit.

Trump's own Attorney General, Bill Barr, also agreed the election was not stolen.

"In a remarkable show of near-unanimity across the nation’s judiciary, at least 86 judges — ranging from jurists serving at the lowest levels of state court systems to members of the United States Supreme Court — rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters," The Washington Post reported after its review of court filings.