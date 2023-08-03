Bill Barr sent an 'ominous' message to Trump: Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski
'He's toast': Bill Barr 'shocked' by Trump's 'damning' Espionage Act charges

Kicking off Thursday morning's "Morning Joe," co-host Mika Brzezinski singled out specific comments made by former Attorney General Bill Barr made during a comprehensive interview on CNN Wednesday night, saying Donald Trump should be even more worried after his latest federal indictment.

On Wednesday the former president was indicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official government proceeding, and conspiracy against rights related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

With Trump expected to be arraigned in a federal courthouse on Thursday, "Morning Joe" started off with a clip of Barr saying he believes special counsel Jack Smith has much more in store for the former president.

Speaking with Barr, CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked, "You think Jack Smith has more?"

"Oh, yes. I'm -- I would believe he has a lot more," he replied.

"And that's one of the things that impressed me about the indictment," he continued. "It was very spare, and there are a lot of things he could have said in there, and I think there's a lot more to come, and I think they have a lot more evidence as to President Trump's state of mind."

Following the clip, the "Morning Joe" host summed up Barr's comments with, "Donald Trump's former attorney general with an ominous prediction for the former president in the 2020 election case."

