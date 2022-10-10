Morning Joe bashes Tommy Tuberville's 'blatantly racist' and 'morally depraved' Trump rally speech

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) "blatantly racist" remarks over the weekend at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Republican claimed Democrats were "pro-crime" because they believe theft is a form of reparations for slavery, and the "Morning Joe" host said the senator's comments were stupid and bigoted.

"It's a combination of really remarkably stupid, one of the dumbest statements ever made," Scarborough said. "You can tell he's struggling just to get through it while inhaling and exhaling. This is a guy that didn't understand the basics of World War II. He's sort of Herschel Walker before Herschel Walker, minus the moral stuff. We don't know about his life, but he was extraordinarily ill-equipped to be a United States senator but he coached football, so let's go ahead and send him. Good luck, Alabama, over the long run."

"Tommy Tuberville knows exactly what he was doing," Scarborough added. "He's basically using a racist attack without exactly using the racist term, and all of the implications here that Black people want what you have, that Black people are all criminals, if you read the text of it, that's what he's saying. This is straight out of -- I mean, this is straight out of the 1950s."



The late Republican strategist Lee Atwater explained in 1981 how GOP candidates used coded language in place of slurs to inject racial animus into their campaigns, but Scarborough said Tuberville's comments blurred that line.

"Actually, Tuberville is going even further," he said. "It's -- I would say it's shocking. Actually, it is shocking. I'm sorry, I think I'm just naïve. I'm actually shocked that somebody would be this morally depraved when it comes to race and racism, that they would do that, thinking that's how they got votes, but this is where the Trump Republican Party is right now."



