Trump has decided against hiring a campaign manager for 2024 comeback attempt: NYT

One day after Trump appeared bored at his 2024 kickoff announcement at Mar-a-Lago, the outlines of his 2024 White House campaign are coming into focus.

"Though former President Donald J. Trump has talked of a third run for the White House since before he completed his term, the rollout of his actual candidacy — as the Republican Party grapples with the fallout from midterm losses — has been surprisingly slapdash," The New York Times reported Wednesday. "Despite hosting about 500 people at his Mar-a-Lago home for his kickoff, the campaign did not take the opportunity to also hold a fund-raiser with them. And, behind the scenes, aides have been wrestling with Mr. Trump’s impulse for airing grievances, particularly over the 2020 election, in hopes of keeping him focused on the future."

Trump is reportedly having trouble assembling his campaign team.

"And while the small group of aides and advisers involved in Mr. Trump’s nascent campaign reflects a desire to stay lean, it also reflects how many former aides Mr. Trump has come to disdain — and, in some cases, vice versa," the newspaper reported. "The open and overlapping investigations into Mr. Trump have also chilled the desire of many political operatives to associate too closely with the former president, lest they face possible legal jeopardy themselves, a number of his former aides said — even though Mr. Trump pressed for an early announcement in part out of the belief that it could provide something of a shield against indictment."

The report said communications adviser Boris Epshteyn was likely to play a senior role, even as he provides legal advice to the former president.

Trump has yet to fill key positions and the campaign reportedly does not intend to hire the traditional top position.

"Major roles that have not been announced as filled include political director, communications director, lead pollster and data chief," The Times reported. "In his two previous campaigns, Mr. Trump went through a string of campaign managers. A decision was made not to have a formal campaign manager this time. Instead, two veteran political strategists will effectively split the duties of one: Susie Wiles, who has functioned as Mr. Trump’s top political adviser for two years, and Chris LaCivita, a former political director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and adviser to numerous candidates, who has resigned as a partner at FP1 Strategies to join the Trump campaign, two people briefed on the matter said."

Key people who will not be involved in the campaign include Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Both worked in the White House as senior advisors. Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly uninterested in joining her husband on the 2024 campaign trail.

Read the full report.