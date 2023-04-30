'Sheer volume' of dollars Trump grifted with election lies are central to DOJ investigation: legal analyst

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt Show" on Sunday afternoon, former prosecutor Charles Coleman Jr. was asked about a recent New York Times report that investigators employed special counsel Jack Smith are reportedly working feverishly on pulling together a case for indicting Donald Trump of criminal wire fraud.

According to the Times, "Led by the special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud statutes as they raised as much as $250 million through a political action committee by saying they needed the money to fight to reverse election fraud even though they had been told repeatedly that there was no evidence to back up those fraud claims."

The report added, "The prosecutors are looking at the inner workings of the committee, Save America PAC, and at the Trump campaign’s efforts to prove its baseless case that Mr. Trump had been cheated out of victory."

After the host showed Coleman a clip that detailed millions going to organizations or businesses tied to Trump allies, MSNBC's Witt asked how serious the charges could be.

"Does it matter if these entities can prove that they actually spend money on investigating election fraud?" she prompted.

"It does to some, extent, Alex," the attorney replied. " But I think what people need to understand is the sheer volume, the amount of money we are talking about."

"We are not talking about tens of thousands of dollars," he elaborated. "We are literally talking about high six figures, high seven figures amount of dollars that were generated from this sort of grifting of the American people. I think it is also going to play a factor in terms of understanding the intent."

'You don't generate this type of money overnight and you don't generate it by being sort of honest about what it is you are doing and then turning around and spending that money elsewhere," he continued. "So even as these other entities may be able to establish that somehow some of this money was spent on election denial, it is very clear that Donald Trump had information that he had lost the election and continued to push this narrative for the sake of fundraising, and a large part of these funds seemed go to other institutions."

Watch below or at the link: