Former Trump lawyer issues a warning to his charged co-conspirators
Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, issued a warning for those ensnared in legal battles with the former president that he isn't likely to help with legal bills.

On Tuesday, CNN's Abby Phillip asked Cohen about the expenses that can mount after working with Trump personally, given his own legal battles.

"Do you think that cash crunch can incentivize people to flip?" she asked. The comment comes amid rumors that lawyer Jenna Ellis has reached a tipping point after taking the fall for Trump.

"Like I said before. Donald doesn't care about anyone or anything other than himself," Cohen explained. "He's not going to waste a single penny on these people. He's gonna use a line to say that about wouldn't look right if I paid your legal bills. It's gonna look like we have a joint defense agreement or there's collusion going on between us. He will use anything that he can in order to continue to grift off the American people, his supporters, for himself, not for the benefit of others."

Cohen agreed it certainly is something he understand well, but said that unless a co-defendant is wealthy in their own right, fighting the government is going to bankrupt people. It's something that Rudy Giuliani has learned recently.

"At the end of the day, these people are sunk," he said.

The comments come after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in organizing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"They are now seeing the damage that Donald Trump has caused to their lives," Cohen said of those insurrectionists facing jail time and hefty fines. "But let's not forget the damage that he is causing to so many others' lives, mine included. So, the reality should be a warning to all of these co-defendants in the Georgia case that this is going to happen to them as well. It's why I constantly say on social media, or coming to you here, Abby, on CNN, that the time period that these people are going to get is going to be significant. So, if they think the Jan. 6 six cases are isolated, they are not. So, I suspect that the Fulton County, Georgia determinations will be equally as painful."

