Rudy Giuliani hyped this video as 'smoking gun' for voter fraud – now it may land Trump in jail

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in late 2020 hyped a video of Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss as a "smoking gun" proving claims of election fraud in the Peach State.

However, Giuliani has since admitted in court documents that claims he made about Freeman and Moss were untrue – and in addition to this, writes the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the video could be a key piece of evidence that could land former President Donald Trump in jail.

As the report notes, Trump and his campaign used the video of Freeman and Moss to pressure elected Republicans in Georgia to reject the certification of the state's election results, even though it turned out that the clipped video did not show what the president and his supporters claimed to show.

"Investigators with the FBI, the GBI and the secretary of state’s office watched all 14 hours of surveillance video — not just the snippets Giuliani played," writes the AJC. "They also interviewed election workers and the Republican observers. They concluded nothing improper happened."

Now special counsel Jack Smith is planning to use Trump's dissemination of the video against him in arguing that the former president knowingly pushed false claims in an effort to get the election overturned.

Smith will likely be helped in this regard by testimony from Larry Weitzner, the CEO of the company that produced ads that incorporated the video of Moss and Freeman, who told investigators that he expressed reservations about the truthfulness of the claims being made.

Smith can also cite testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who personally told Trump that the allegations leveled against Moss and Freeman were false.