According to conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter, if the seemingly endless reports of investigations into Donald Trump blur together that is because they are all, at the end of the day, about the same thing.

In her column for the Bulwark, she stated that "election criminality" is at the center of the 34 felony count Manhattan indictment, the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation, and special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation.

As she notes, in the first case the former president allegedly paid off an adult film star and a Playboy model to keep quiet before the 2016 election. In Georgia, he is accused of election tampering in the 2020 presidential election, and the DOJ investigation is related to the former president inciting a mob to storm the Capitol and stop the certification of the 2020 election.

According to Carpenter, "Treating these investigations and indictments separately as unrelated incidents is necessary as a matter of law, but as a matter of politics, ethics, and public understanding, it diminishes how intentional Trump and his allies are when it comes to disrespecting the foundation of our democracy, our elections. None of these terrible events was a one-off; they are part of Trump’s established pattern of behavior."

READ MORE: 'Shocking' motion by Fox News is 'almost an admission' of guilt for Jan. 6: Morning Joe

Pointing out that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office sent out a press release that stated Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Carpenter added, "What will make all of this even more historic is that Bragg probably won’t be the only prosecutor to say something like this. One has to expect that any indictment from Jack Smith, the special counsel in the Department of Justice, or from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would have similar language alleging other election crimes Trump committed."

Given Trump's history of reckless behavior when under investigation, Carpenter also speculated that "it’s easy to imagine him taking actions that will only increase his legal exposure—adding to the possible legal avenues for holding him to account."

You can read more here.