Trump will be found guilty in all three criminal cases he is now facing: ex-Trump attorney

Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen predicted his former boss will be found guilty in all three criminal cases he is currently facing.

Addressing the tax fraud case filed against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and the two cases being brought by special counsel Jack Smith, one in a Florida courtroom related to stolen government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the other in Washington D.C. for which he was arraigned this past week, Cohen claimed the ex-president will be held "accountable."

Asked about the possibility the former president could be re-elected despite his massive legal woes, Cohen said it remains to be seen if Republicans will stick with Trump if he's convicted.

With that, he predicted the former president stands to lose all three cases as well as the expected indictment reportedly coming from Fulton Couty DA Fani Willis applying the RICO statute.

"Let me say that I believe that whether it's the Alvin Bragg DA case, one of the two, or both of Jack Smith's cases, the soon-to-be Fani Willis indictment, and then again, the insurrection, January 6th matter, I believe that Donald Trump will be held accountable for all, all of the allegations that are being raised against him right now, especially the three he is currently in court on," he claimed.

"I believe the cases are not difficult to prove," he added before conceding, "some a little more difficult than others, but they are not difficult to prove."

"There is what, over 70 plus counts so far?" he continued. "I mean, obviously, once Fani Willis files hers they're is going to be up to three figures. He will be held accountable and I believe he will also be found guilty," he added.

