Trump Georgia election fraud investigation may turn to special grand jury to force testimony: report

In an interview with the Associated Press, the Atlanta district attorney overseeing an investigation into whether Donald Trump encouraged voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election promised the public will see the results of her office's work in the first half of 2022.

In the interview, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stated, "I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case. I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.”

Willis said that she is also looking into impaneling special grand jury that could speed up the process because it will have the power to force potential witnesses to testify.

According to the report, the former president and close associates are under scrutiny for contacting election officials in Georgia asking them to find more ballots that could help Trump take the state's sixteen Electoral College votes.

As AP's Kate Brumback reported, "Willis said she has not yet decided whether to ask the chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court to impanel a special grand jury. While she could decide whether she has enough for an indictment based on evidence and witnesses who speak with her team willingly, she said, a special grand jury can be helpful to compel people who refuse to testify without a subpoena."

As the report notes, last February "Willis instructed Georgia’s top elected officials to preserve any records related to the general election, particularly any evidence of attempts to influence election officials. The probe includes 'potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration."

