Trump's latest actions could make prosecutors 'accelerate' his trial: MSNBC's Mika

Donald Trump's inability to keep from attacking prosecutors, the judge and the judge's family after being indicted on 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday could lead to his case being put on the fast-track.

That is the opinion of "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, who noted how the Trump family has been lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter Loren, although she has nothing to with the ex-president's legal problems.

"There's two things: Trump is under arrest, but no one, no one is disagreeing with what he is accused of, especially when it comes to the porn stars and the Playboy model, where he is in these pictures with them apparently, there was an affair," she began. "They were paid off in some way, they're trying to argue the payoff was legal they're not trying to argue that this didn't happen -- that's number one. Trump is under arrest."

"Number two, accountability is seeping into Donald Trump's life, he may slowly be feeling it because you can see in his Truth Social post, he's trying not to name names he's trying to edit what he is saying because the judge did warn him it could be a problem if his rhetoric or his words lead to trouble," she elaborated. "So he has to change his behavior for the first time in his life, he can't do exactly what he wants to do because he is under arrest."

RELATED: Republicans exposed as 'complete raging hypocrites' for defending Trump's payouts: Morning Joe

"I think the biggest risk that his lawyers if they are good lawyers, which I guess is questionable because he's had to go through a lot of lawyers, but a good lawyer will tell him, 'you need to be careful. you didn't do what you want to do anymore you can't be impulsive you can't be undisciplined you can't just riff and go off the cuff and be Trump anymore' because the prosecution could move to accelerate this case," she continued. "We've heard countless experts looking at this case, many of whom have said the core of this case is very sound.

"On top of it, the prosecution, if they feel his rhetoric and his words is impacting the case and influencing it, they could ask the judge to move it up from December 4th," she added.

Watch the video below or at this link.

