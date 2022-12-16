Trump supporters need to 'grow up' and admit that he is done: CNN panel
Donald Trump (Photo by Sual Loeb for AFP)

During a panel discussion on "CNN This Morning" on Donald Trump's "grifty" attempt to raise cash by selling digital trading cards with a poorly-rendered image of himself on them, contributor Errol Louis said it is time for supporters of the former president to "grow up" and realize he is no longer a serious candidate for a third presidential run.

Everyone on the panel ridiculed Trump's latest attempt to raise cash, and Morris and CNN co-host Kaitlan Collins both pointed out that the former president is no longer doing his campaign rallies --even after announcing his third run.

After watching a clip of ardent Trump supporter Steve Bannon saying of the latest Trump endeavor, “I can’t do this anymore,” about the digital card offer and then adding, "I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today," Louis weighed in on the fact that Trump's political career is rapidly coming to a close.

"Look, Steve Bannon has been sentenced to prison, he's supposed to spend time behind bars for defending Trump and so disrespecting -- well, the charge is contempt of Congress," Louis explained. "He refused to give any information to the January 6th committee. This is somebody who battled for Trump over and over and over again. And then he says, sounded to me like he was thinking out loud, 'I can't keep doing this.'"

"Because this is nothing to do with any cause, not even winning power. This is somebody who declared for president in mid-November -- has he done any events?" he added. "No, not done one single event."

He later added, "I would suggest by the way, while perhaps we are talking to some of these folks, maybe send the $99 to your local soup kitchen or people who need it in the holiday season."

"People are going to have to grow up at some point," he elaborated. "Trump and Trump-ism and what he means to the country is about how do you react to this person with the vulgarity and the obscenity and the different things that Trump brings to the table. Are you going to accept it, fund it, look the other way or maybe just opt out, which is the easiest thing to do at this point?"

Watch below or at this link.

CNN 12 16 2022 07 28 20 youtu.be

