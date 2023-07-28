Trump flips out on 'radical lunatics' attempting to 'destroy our country' as charges pile up

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at special counsel Jack Smith – again.
In a Friday morning rant on his Truth Social network, the former president rehashed arguments he's made about his multiple indictments being part of a political ploy by President Joe Biden and the Democrats to derail his 2024 candidacy.
This time, however, the president also gave a shoutout to Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, his two codefendants who have been criminally charged for aiding his alleged scheme to obstruct investigators seeking the return of top-secret government documents that he had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"At the direction of Crooked Joe Biden and his Weaponized DOJ, Deranged Jack Smith is attempting to destroy the lives of two fine people who have worked for me (and have done a great job!) for a long time," Trump wrote. "They are being persecuted with one goal, to 'Get Trump.'"
In fact, there is no evidence that Biden ordered the DOJ to prosecute Trump, as Smith was appointed last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the case.
Trump concluded his rant by going through some of his past grievances with investigations he's faced in his political career.
"This is textbook Third World intimidation by rabid, lawless prosecutors," he complained. "These same craven tactics were used, and failed, during the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt and other Hoaxes. We will not let Radical Lunatics destroy our Country!"