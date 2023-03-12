Trump is facing an 'amazing legal avalanche' starting this week: former prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a former federal prosecutor pointed to reports that Donald Trump is likely headed for an indictment in Manhattan based on a request to testify before a grand jury and that all of his legal problems are coming to a head at approximately the same time.

Speaking with MSNBC fill-in host Julian Castro, former U.S. Attorney Cynthia Alksne explained that the former president is faced with an "amazing legal avalanche" that could bury him.

Asked about the Manhattan grand jury looking into Trump's paying hush money to adult performer Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Alksne stated, "It does seem to me that an indictment there is imminent. There is a confluence of all these events that is overwhelming right now."

"We have an indictment that may be coming out of New York, we have an indictment in Fulton County that looks like it is coming, we have to E. Jean Carroll case to be tried in April, and we have the Dominion suit which has a lot to do with Trump and lies -- it's an amazing legal avalanche on the shoulders of Trump right this minute."

Later in the interview, she stated that she thinks the Stormy Daniels case is inconsequential and that the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results is what should bring the former president down.

"A lot of legal observers, frankly, would prefer the gravamen of Trump's disloyalty to the country by trying to overturn the election and the [special counsel] Jack Smith case and then using the Department of Justice," she explained. "That is really what he did that is so terrible, right? That is the thing, he tried to overturn our Constitution in a violent way, and we are fiddle-faddling around with some hooker who got paid. And that is not what makes him s dangerous to the country."

"So, while I think this [Manhattan] case is part of the avalanche to me because it has problems, I care deeply about what Jack Smith is doing much more and what is happening in Georgia much more than this case," she concluded.

