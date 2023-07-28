'Explosive' revelation in new indictment will be hard for Trump 'to explain away': legal expert

According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, the information contained in the superseding indictment against Donald Trump that was filed late Thursday contains an "explosive" revelation that the former president will be hard-pressed to blow off when he goes to trial in a Florida courtroom next year.
On Thursday, the former president was accused of instructing staffers at his Mar-a-Lago resort to delete security camera footage related to storerooms where stolen government documents were being held.
The new filing means Trump is now facing 40 charges and, according to Mariotti, one revelation contained in the filing is nothing less than "explosive."
At issue, he explained to CNN host John Berman, is one particular confidential document that was at the center of a recorded discussion the former president had with an aide that he has tried to downplay
"They now have found the document that was being referred to in that recording we just heard and I think that's important," the attorney explained. "Ultimately that is some of the best evidence that Jack Smith has; it's evidence that makes it clear that Trump admits that the document wasn't declassified, we now know in the indictment that document was top secret."
"He [Smith] is going to be able to show that document to the jury -- I think that's important," he continued. "And, look, trying to delete and destroy surveillance footage, that is very explosive and it's just going to be hard to explain away."
"All of the stuff about classified documents for a lot of people might be hard to get their heads around, but it's very hard for me to believe that jurors are going to not be able to understand that when you're deleting footage when the FBI is investigating you, you know, that means you know you've done something wrong," he bluntly stated.
