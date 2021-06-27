Mitt Romney brutally levels Trump over his Ohio rally rant and ridicules his attachment to the 'MyPillow guy'

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) slapped aside Donald Trump's Ohio rally from the night before and openly mocked the ex-president's claims that the election was stolen from him.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the Utah Republican claimed there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and ridiculed Trump's relationship with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

"Former president Trump had held a rally last night in Ohio targeted at a congressman, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach him," host Tapper began. "He kept pushing last night again the big lie that the 2020 election was rigged. This all comes as Arizona Republicans are completing their ridiculous partisan audit and other states are saying they will do the same and Bill Barr called it in the Atlantic magazine, pardon my french, 'bullshit,' from the former attorney general, a quote. Do these repeated lies about the election and whitewashing what happened January 6th, do you think it undermines American democracy? If so, do you think more of your Republican colleagues need to speak out?"

"Well, I do think it's important for each person to speak the truth and to make clear that the big lie is exactly that," Romney quickly answered. "I can tell you that it is surely being used around the world to minimize the support for democracy."

"I think, frankly, Jake, a growing recognition in the U.S. is this is like WWF [World Wrestling Federation], that it's entertaining, but it's not real," he continued. "And I know people want to say, yeah, they believe in the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize it's a lot of show and bombast but it's going to nowhere. The election is over -- it was fair."

"Look, the president was crying foul on election night and actually before election night and the question is: what were his sources of information?" Romney continued. "Where did he hear that the election had been fraudulently carried out? Did he hear it from the Justice Department? No. Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. So where did he hear it from? The MyPillow guy? Rudy Giuliani? What are their sources of information? It's pretty clear the election was fair and not the outcome the president wanted, but let's move on."

