Trump's new Mar-a-Lago scandal proves why aides want him to stick to a teleprompter

As special master Jack Smith investigates Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents scandal, he is now in another scandal after dining with white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

"A Holocaust denier and unabashed racist, Mr. Fuentes openly uses hateful language on his podcast, in recent weeks calling for the military to be sent into Black neighborhoods and demanding that Jews leave the country," The New York Times reported. "During the dinner, according to a person briefed on what took place, Mr. Fuentes described himself as part of Mr. Trump’s base of supporters. Mr. Trump remarked that his advisers urge him to read speeches using a teleprompter and don’t like when he ad-libs remarks."

Trump was condemned by his own ambassador to Israel for dining with "human scum."

"Mr. Fuentes, who attended the bloody far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, is best known for running a white nationalist youth organization known as America First, whose adherents call themselves groypers or the Groyper Army. In the wake of Mr. Trump’s defeat in 2020, Mr. Fuentes and the groypers were involved in a series of public events supporting the former president," The Times reported. "At a so-called 'Stop the Steal' rally in Washington in November 2020, Mr. Fuentes urged his followers to “storm every state capitol until Jan. 20, 2021, until President Trump is inaugurated for four more years.” The following month, at a similar event, Mr. Fuentes led a crowd in chanting 'Destroy the G.O.P.,' and urged people not to vote in the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoff elections."

The newspaper noted at least seven people with ties to his organization have been indicted for Jan. 6.

On Twitter, Times correspondent Maggie Haberman followed up with more.

"Trump lamenting to the Holocaust denier -- who got into Trump's club with the antisemitism-spouting celebrity with whom Trump welcomed a meeting, for which it's not clear any Trump staff was present -- that his staff wants him to stick to teleprompter speeches is a capsule," she wrote.

"Yes except at a certain point, it’s the same story over and over - no staff around, someone else’s fault - and the consistent data point is the man himself," Haberman added.