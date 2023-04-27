Former President Donald Trump's online ranting about E. Jean Carroll and the civil case he's facing in court this week, while being unwilling to speak under oath at the trial, has already provoked the ire of the judge who told his lawyers to control their client.
And now a former prosecutor is calling him out for cowardice.
Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, Joyce Vance said, "You don't have to be a lawyer to understand that Trump would rather give his quote-unquote testimony in a forum like Truth Social, where he doesn't have to say it is true under oath, than he would in a courtroom. He doesn't have the courage to sit there and face his accuser. And this, frankly, is something that won't be lost on the jury."
Vance, who now lectures at the University of Alabama School Of Law, explained that Trump's lawyers would try to explain it away in his absence, claiming that it was about security and burdening police.
"But the judge said you can't do that, I'm not going to let you explain it away like that," Vance continued. "And so the jury will draw its own inferences. Though, perhaps, this comes up later on in the [campaign] trial, and there is some effort to explain it, but for now, the jury is just looking at that empty chair."
