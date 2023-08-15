‘Bring it on’: Former acting solicitor general tells Trump to 'prove it' if he’s so innocent in Georgia

"Prove it," was the message former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal told Donald Trump after his latest rant claiming innocence on Truth Social.

Trump took to his personal social media site on Tuesday after being indicted in Georgia on charges involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.He joins 18 other defendants in the indictment, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

"Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!" Trump ranted.

Katyal explained that if Trump is as innocent as he claims, then he can prove it in court.

"You know, he's, of course, got a right to say he didn't do it. That's fine," said Katyal on MSNBC Tuesday. "If he really believes what he said, I have a simple answer: prove it up in a court. You've got a jury trial. Every advantage for you in this jury trial process. The government has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the highest standard in the law that you did it, and they have to do it to all 12 jurors. If any one of the jurors said Trump didn't do it, then he can't be prosecuted and sentenced."

So, if Trump continues to proclaim his innocence, Katyal's message is, "Bring it on. Have the trial and let's have all of America see what your defense is — this bluster that you just keep on tweeting about."

Former senior prosecutor to Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, said that Trump has every power to hold a press conference and proclaim his innocence.

"But it is notable to me that that's the forum he's choosing," noted Weissmann. "He did not do that. You played the clip earlier of Pat Cipollone saying essentially where are the facts? Rudy Giuliani had a bar disciplinary proceeding where they said where are the facts to show that you should not be disbarred for making these claims. It didn't appear there. It didn't appear in any of the over 60 cases in court. So, it is notable to me that Donald Trump is trying to do this in a form where there's no cross-examination, there's no jury. It's going to be completely one-sided."

