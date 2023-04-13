Donald Trump
A legal expert is sounding the alarm that former President Donald Trump's racially-charged attacks and threats against Black prosecutors investigating him could escalate safety threats for Black prosecutors all over the country, reported ABC 7.

"Former President Donald Trump continues to criticize Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts last Tuesday," reported Crystal Cranmore. "Trump's attacks don't stop there, from social media posts threatening death and destruction to his rallies. He's taken shots at a Georgia prosecutor investigating possible criminal behavior by Trump in the 2020 presidential election surrounding his efforts to overturn the results. The former president has also condemned New York Attorney General Letitia James for looking into his business dealings, calling each of these three Black prosecutors racist."

In particular, Trump has ramped up the hostilities against Bragg, calling him a "Soros backed animal" and posting an image of himself wielding a baseball bat next to a picture of the Manhattan prosecutor. Bragg has endured a steady stream of death threats amid the controversy, including envelopes of white powder mailed to his office.

Only 5 percent of prosecutors around the country are Black — and they could be next for threats, argued former prosecutor Melba Pearson.

"The danger of this rhetoric is that it encourages bad actors to do certain things. These are lives that are at stake," said Pearson. She added that the hostility could dissuade some Black people from going to work in prosecution at all: "I've seen it amongst those considering running for office because it's not just the calculus of is this something I want to do. The next level is, what about security?"

Bragg's prosecution of Trump stems from the former president's alleged $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Georgia attorney, Fani Willis, is running a separate investigation of the effort to interfere with certification of the election in that state, which focuses in part on Trump's phone calls to state officials.

