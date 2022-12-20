'This time is different': Republican lawmaker sees Trump sinking into 'irrelevance'
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally at Country Thunder Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump is facing several major legal problems that are all coming to a head at once. At the Justice Department, Trump is facing possible charges around the Jan. 6 attack and around the documents he stole from the White House upon leaving office. There's also a decision by the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, civil charges around his business in New York and a slew of other problems. Meanwhile, he's become the butt of jokes after releasing "Trump trading cards" for $99 each.

Speaking to the New York Times, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) made it clear that the GOP's party leader is slipping further and further into political impotence.

“I don’t think that anything can save Donald Trump,” said Curbelo. “He’s decidedly on the path to irrelevance. He reduces himself by the day.”

"This time is different,” Curbelo claimed. He explained that Trump was once “new and interesting” but now that people are watching him implode, the curiosity has lost its luster. “Now Donald Trump is old, predictable, obviously petty.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Kellyanne Conway sold off polling firm through shady-looking deal involving conservative judicial activist: report

He went on to describe all of the drama that surrounds Trump's life, like the recent dinner he had with Nazis and white supremacists Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. Even after announcing his presidential run a week after the midterm election, interest has failed to garner much enthusiasm. Typically when someone announces they're seeking the top spot it is followed by a whirlwind of events and enthusiasm. Trump's announcement has been relatively dull. There were no events, no rallies and nothing but $99 trading cards.

The 2022 midterm election didn't go well for Republicans who expected a so-called "red wave." Instead, it was a narrow victory and it appears GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may not even be able to snag the spot as speaker because there are five far-right members disgusted with him, despite Trump making calls for him.

“Ironically, this is not too different from a reality TV series that’s run its course,” Curbelo said. “And people are just kind of over it, even his supporters.”

“I think he’s been a diminishing figure for some time,” said "Never Trumper" former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA).

Read the full report from the New York Times.

SmartNews