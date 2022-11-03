Trump fan who thinks abortion is murder ties himself in knots to justify backing Herschel Walker

On Thursday, Jason Selvig of the comedy team The Good Liars posted an interview of a supporter of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, challenging Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, to get a pulse on how the candidate's defenders justify the mounting scandals.

"You think abortion is murder?" asked Selvig.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely," said the man.

"Do you think that Herschel Walker is a murderer if he paid for an abortion?" Selvig followed up.

RELATED: Ghosts of the confederacy: Herschel Walker and GOP ask Georgians to join them in erasing history

"Well, actually we've all done bad things," said the man.

"Murder is, you know — that's one of the worst you could do, right?" said Selvig.

"Warnock hasn't repented for his sins," said the man.

"But, I mean, totally unrelated to Raphael Warnock, if Herschel Walker paid for an abortion, and you think abortion is murder, does that not make him a murderer?" Selvig pressed him.

"You know, it's according to what you want to call murder," said the man. "I mean, if you see somebody breaking into your house and you kill him, is that murder? If you accidentally run over somebody—"

"Is abortion murder?" Selvig repeated.

"Well, if you do that, a premeditated taking of a life, I think that is murder," said the man.

"So that, by definition, if the allegations are true, he was a murderer, but that's okay with you because he repented," said Selvig.

"Well, what is sin is sin," said the man. "I mean, some sins are more long lasting."

Walker, notably, has never repented publicly for allegedly paying for multiple abortions, and continues to deny that it ever happened, even though one woman he paid for an abortion came forward with a receipt and get well card bearing his signature, and another spoke out publicly.

Watch the video below or at this link.