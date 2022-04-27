Whistleblower who aided investigation into Deutsche Bank and Donald Trump found dead in Los Angeles
Valentin Broeksmit

A Deutsche Bank whistleblower was found dead in California.

The body of 45-year-old Valentin Broeksmit was found by a cleaning crew Monday morning on the campus of Woodrow Wilson High School in Los Angeles, reported KCBS-TV.

"It is very sad," said investigative journalist Scott Stedman, of Forensic News. "I don't suspect foul play. Val struggled with drugs on and off. Waiting on further info."

Broeksmit, a film producer and self-described "comically terrible spy," was last seen in April 2021, but his Twitter account remained active and friends and journalists said they had remained in contact with him until his death.

"This is terrible news," said New York Times reporter David Enrich. "Val was a longtime source of mine and the main character in my book. We had a complicated relationship, but this is just devastating to hear."

Broeksmit helped the FBI investigate Deutsche Bank, where his stepfather had worked, and offered hundreds of documents to federal investigators and journalists looking for ties between the financial institution and former president Donald Trump.

Stedman said Broeksmit, whose father's 2014 suicide haunted him, and given him documents that showed Deutsche Bank's "deep Russia connections."

