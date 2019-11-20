Will Sondland turn on Trump? Watch live coverage of Day 4 of the Trump impeachment hearings
On Wednesday the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its fourth public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.
Following blockbuster testimony given Tuesday by Jennifer Williams, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison, the committee will hear from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland — who some Republicans fear may be the most dangerous witness for President Donald Trump.
You can watch live coverage below beginning at 9AM ET:
With additional reporting from Tom Boggioni.
