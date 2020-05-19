The View’s Joy Behar thinks Trump has been on hydroxychloroquine for three years because it causes psychosis and paranoia

The Tuesday morning discussion between the women on “The View” surrounded the bizarre revelation that President Donald Trump has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine “for weeks.”

“No, I can’t believe it,” said Behar, speculating that the president wasn’t being honest about taking the drug. “I just stocked up on Clorox and now he comes up with this. You know, here’s the thing. He says he’s been on the thing for two and a half weeks or something, but when you read the side effects, psychosis, paranoia, hair loss. I think he’s been on it for three and a half years. Seriously, seriously, I think that he’s lying. He lies about everything, you know. So, I think he’s lying.”

Conservative media outlets even prefaced the news with a disclaimer that it isn’t safe to take hydroxychloroquine without the supervision of a doctor. Physicians and experts have said that the drug can create irregular heartbeats so they’re urging people who take the drug to stay in a hospital where they can be on a heart monitor.

Sunny Hostin said that despite the poor performance, Trump is still the president of the United States and it isn’t exactly a safe decision.

“Because at his weight, you know, he is obese under the guidelines, because of his age group, he’s I believe 73, there are a lot of side effects here and I don’t understand why, if he tested negative over and over again for the coronavirus, why he would be taking this medication,” she said. “There’s no indication that it would prevent you getting the coronavirus. There have been some studies saying that you can treat coronavirus with it, although those studies haven’t been effective. The other thing is what about the people now that will rush out to buy that medication or try to attain that medication because the president said he is taking it? What about the people that really need it that suffer from, let’s say, Lupus?”

But Meghan McCain said she understands why people would want to rush out and get a drug that may give them a chance of getting out of the house.

Joking, she said that she’s so desperate to get outside that she’d be willing to inject anything or take anything. “I would do a lot of things to get outside my home,” she confessed. “I know I sound crazy, but what Sunny is saying is true. He’s still the president and if I had a moment where I was like, wait, is that working? Then a lot of other people are as well. That’s the point I’m trying to make.”

Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to work at lessening the virus and doctors have said that there’s “no benefit.” It’s often given with antibiotics and other drugs, so it’s unclear which drug was actually helpful.

