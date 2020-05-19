Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Joy Behar thinks Trump has been on hydroxychloroquine for three years because it causes psychosis and paranoia

Published

1 min ago

on

The Tuesday morning discussion between the women on “The View” surrounded the bizarre revelation that President Donald Trump has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine “for weeks.”

“No, I can’t believe it,” said Behar, speculating that the president wasn’t being honest about taking the drug. “I just stocked up on Clorox and now he comes up with this. You know, here’s the thing. He says he’s been on the thing for two and a half weeks or something, but when you read the side effects, psychosis, paranoia, hair loss. I think he’s been on it for three and a half years. Seriously, seriously, I think that he’s lying. He lies about everything, you know. So, I think he’s lying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative media outlets even prefaced the news with a disclaimer that it isn’t safe to take hydroxychloroquine without the supervision of a doctor. Physicians and experts have said that the drug can create irregular heartbeats so they’re urging people who take the drug to stay in a hospital where they can be on a heart monitor.

Sunny Hostin said that despite the poor performance, Trump is still the president of the United States and it isn’t exactly a safe decision.

“Because at his weight, you know, he is obese under the guidelines, because of his age group, he’s I believe 73, there are a lot of side effects here and I don’t understand why, if he tested negative over and over again for the coronavirus, why he would be taking this medication,” she said. “There’s no indication that it would prevent you getting the coronavirus. There have been some studies saying that you can treat coronavirus with it, although those studies haven’t been effective. The other thing is what about the people now that will rush out to buy that medication or try to attain that medication because the president said he is taking it? What about the people that really need it that suffer from, let’s say, Lupus?”

But Meghan McCain said she understands why people would want to rush out and get a drug that may give them a chance of getting out of the house.

Joking, she said that she’s so desperate to get outside that she’d be willing to inject anything or take anything. “I would do a lot of things to get outside my home,” she confessed. “I know I sound crazy, but what Sunny is saying is true. He’s still the president and if I had a moment where I was like, wait, is that working? Then a lot of other people are as well. That’s the point I’m trying to make.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to work at lessening the virus and doctors have said that there’s “no benefit.” It’s often given with antibiotics and other drugs, so it’s unclear which drug was actually helpful.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Paul Krugman: ‘Right-wing crazies’ and Trump don’t care if ‘hundreds of thousands’ workers rush back to work and die

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, Donald Trump is being aided by the "right-wing crazies" who support him as he attempts to rush workers back to work even though public health experts say it could result in hundreds of thousands of more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

As Krugman notes in his New York Times column, they know it is still dangerous for workers to return, but they don't care because the president and anti-lockdown activists have their own agendas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Medical journal accuses Trump of inventing false ‘report’ to claim WHO ignored COVID-19 in Wuhan

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

A medical journal on Tuesday contradicted President Donald Trump's claim that it had published a report stating that the World Health Organization (WHO) ignored the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The Lancet issued the statement a day after Trump wrote a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom to complain about its response to COVID-19.

According to Trump, WHO “consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal.”

“The World Health Organization failed to independently investigate credible reports that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts, even those that came from sources within Wuhan itself,” the letter said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senator clashes with Steve Mnuchin at contentious coronavirus hearing: ‘How many workers should give their lives to expand the GDP?’

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) unleashed on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during the Tuesday morning meeting with the Senate Banking Committee over the coronavirus relief package.

Brown began by attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for forcing the Senate to hold meetings at such a dangerous time.

"McConnell has forced workers to go against public health authorities' advice for three weeks now. He still has no plan to get additional help for families and communities," Brown said.

He then turned to demand answers for why the White House is forcing Americans back to work when, in some states, cases of the virus is still on the rise.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image