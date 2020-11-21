Trump lawyer tries to emasculate GOP pollster after her Giuliani prediction goes horribly awry

The Trump legal is in apparent disarray on Saturday after they suffered a major defeat when a Pennsylvania judge issued a scathing order rejecting the president’s claims of massive voter fraud.

The ruling was described as a total shellacking and a dunk.

As expected, Trump suffered a Twitter meltdown.

But his legal team didn’t seem that much more stable.

Giuliani blamed “Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship” for his loss for his courtroom loss before a conservative judge.

The ruling showed that Jenna Ellis, one of the lawyers on Trump’s team, had badly misread Giuliani’s courtroom performance.

On Tuesday, Ellis lashed out at the “media morons” who were mocking Giuliani’s courtroom antics while predicting the hearing had gone well.

You media morons are all laughing at @RudyGiuliani, but he appears to have already established a great rapport with the judge, who is currently offering recommendations on martini bars for Team Trump in open court. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2020

Longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted the tweet with a joke about her feed being the “best parody account on Twitter.”

Best parody account on Twitter. https://t.co/5E9anbdlrh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 22, 2020

In response, Ellis lashed out at the pollster.