Trump lawyer tries to emasculate GOP pollster after her Giuliani prediction goes horribly awry

Published

2 mins ago

on

Jenna Ellis (screengrab).

The Trump legal is in apparent disarray on Saturday after they suffered a major defeat when a Pennsylvania judge issued a scathing order rejecting the president’s claims of massive voter fraud.

The ruling was described as a total shellacking and a dunk.

As expected, Trump suffered a Twitter meltdown.

But his legal team didn’t seem that much more stable.

Giuliani blamed “Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship” for his loss for his courtroom loss before a conservative judge.

The ruling showed that Jenna Ellis, one of the lawyers on Trump’s team, had badly misread Giuliani’s courtroom performance.

On Tuesday, Ellis lashed out at the “media morons” who were mocking Giuliani’s courtroom antics while predicting the hearing had gone well.

Longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted the tweet with a joke about her feed being the “best parody account on Twitter.”

In response, Ellis lashed out at the pollster.

