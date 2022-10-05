Herschel Walker drops new ad talking about his mental health after son accuses him of threatening to kill family
GOP U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker's campaign on Wednesday responded after days of bombshell reports that the former NFL player paid a girlfriend for an abortion and repeatedly threatened his family.

On Tuesday, Walker holed up with evangelical Christians at a "Prayer Warriors for Herschel" even as coverage of his scandal aired repeatedly on CNN and MSNBC.

Following the allegations, Walker's campaign has reportedly been in turmoil, but on Wednesday released a new video.

The video was released online by Walker deputy campaign manager Mallory Blount.

"Reverend Warnock is running a nasty, dishonest campaign," Walker said of Sen. Raphael Warnock, whom he is challenging.

"The reverend doesn't even tell my full story, my true story," Walker argued. "As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health, even wrote a book about it. And by the grace of God, I've overcome it."

"Warnock's a preacher who doesn't tell the truth," Walker said, without listing an example.

"He doesn't even believe in redemption," Walker said of the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Attorney Luppe Luppen, the voice behind the popular @nycsouthpaw Twitter account, noted, "Walker published his book Breaking Free on April 1, 2008, approximately a year and a half before he reportedly wrote a check to reimburse a woman he had been dating for an abortion on September 17, 2009."

Yet the campaign video still ends with, "I'm Herschel Walker, saved by grace."

Walker also did not address allegations of past violence made by his son, Christian Walker, who accused the candidate of threatening to murder him and his mother.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," Christian Walker wrote in one tweet.

Watch below or at this link.

