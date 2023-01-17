Here's what Dominion's lawyers want Rupert Murdoch to say under oath: NPR reporter

Rupert Murdoch heads to court this week to testify in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation trial.

Over the course of the past two years, Dominion has been going after those who have baselessly accused it of stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden, including some Fox News personalities who spread false conspiracy theories about the company.

MSNBC's Ari Melber on Monday asked NPR reporter David Folkenflik, who has been covering the case, what the goal is for the Dominion legal team as they question Murdoch.

"I think what they are looking to do is to get Rupert Murdoch to concede that he knew indeed that these were untrue claims being made," he said. "These were bologna. There was no reason to give these any credence. And why would he be asked that? Well, on that fateful day in November 2020, when Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden and not Donald Trump, there was so much pushback from the Trump team and Rupert Murdoch said that — no we will stand by this call and it stands up. If that is the case he is not giving any moment or credence to the idea that fraud through the election."

READ MORE: 'Very savvy' George Santos constituents have crafted a plot to 'drive him out of office': CNN reporter

Folkenflik then argued that this could strengthen Dominion's case that Fox News personalities who spread Dominion conspiracy theories had a "reckless disregard" for the truth.

"Some of these fraudulent claims... [were] often amplified by Fox personalities, and occasionally a tiny bit of skepticism," he said. "But Sean Hannity, according to Dominion's lawyers, claimed in open court in front of the judge in Delaware, 'I never believed it for a second, these claims against Dominion.' And yet, he and others hosted people on the air doing this. You know this better than I do and you are the lawyer but legally in terms of a defamation case, they have to prove that these claims were put on the air as the executives knew they were false or that it was reckless disregard for the truth. And Dominion's lawyers would argue they have them in both ways. There is a reckless disregard for the truth and Fox's own reporters, reporters of sister publications like the Wall Street Journal, were debunking these fraudulent claims of fraud in real time. They should have known that, and there was an active knowledge."

See the discussion below or at this link.