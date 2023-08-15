Fani Willis' 'shock and awe' indictment designed to 'carpet bomb' MAGA: prosecutor

The Georgia indictment against Donald Trump seems set up to pressure the co-conspirators to flip on each other to take down the former president, according to a legal expert.
Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis had built a comprehensive case against the former president and 18 of his allies whom she alleges had conspired to corruptly overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and he said prosecutors seem to expect them to cooperate.
"This is a tour de force," Aronberg said. "Jack Smith's indictment was built for speed, Fani Willis' was far different. His was a tactical strike on MAGA, hers is carpet bombing them into smithereens. It is shock and awe, 161 overt acts, and there are benefits to this ambitious approach, the first time the leaders will be accountable, including the lawyers who cloaked it with this false sense of legal legitimacy. The downside is, there is no way you're going to try all 19 of the defendants at the same time."
"I think she thinks that several defendants will flip ahead of time, and first one who gets into her office, hat in hand, will get the best deal," Aronberg added. "But these RICO trials can take months. The trial with school teachers over a testing scandal, that took eight months, and so I don't think this trial is going to happen before the election. But as you guys said, she has the benefit of time because the Department of Justice will not be able to end her investigation, and no one is going to be able to pardon Donald Trump out of it."
MUST READ: 'Dead to rights': Morning Joe explains why Georgia charges fit Trump like a glove
Watch the video below or at this link.
- YouTubeyoutu.be