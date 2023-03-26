Trump warned there are '10 other Jack Smiths' ready to take his place



During an appearance on MSNBC, former lawmaker and House Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY) scoffed at the idea Donald Trump and his advocates can derail any investigation into his criminal activities.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, the former lawmaker claimed she was appalled that House Republicans were trying to interfere with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying when she was a prosecutor no one would dare threaten anyone in her office.

Turning to the Department of Justice inquiry being headed by special counsel Jack Smith, she stated that the investigations by the DOJ just don't disappear because someone complains.

"I'll tell you something," she told the host. "Trump needs to be held accountable for this. And Americans need to understand what he's saying. If we take the law of violence instead of law and order then we are in anarchy, then we are in chaos and we've destroyed our country. We solve problems not with a bat and not with violence."

As for those investigating the former president, she added, "The problem with Donald Trump is you can get rid of every one of these people and there will be dozens to replace them."

"He can't stop the rule of law, he can't stop the wave of justice. He can't!" she continued. "And he can try but he can't. You get rid of Jack Smith, there are ten other Jack Smiths to take his place. You get rid of Alvin Bragg, there are ten others."

