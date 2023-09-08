'Ouch': Morning Joe panel reacts to Fani Willis' attack on Jim Jordan's 'sabotage' attempt

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and other "Morning Joe" panelists were stunned by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis' scathing response to Rep. Jim Jordan's attempt to peek into her investigation of Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican last month asked for records, communications and other documents related to the Trump election interference case, and Willis accused Jordan of obstructing her work and misunderstanding the fundamentals of the law -- and she took a gratuitous shot at his never having taken the bar exam despite finishing law school.

"Ouch," Brzezinski said. "I think she's a little fed up with him, rightfully so, Jim Jordan. Most people are."

Panelist Jonathan Lemire agreed the letter showed Willis was up to the challenge.

"There is real doubt as to whether or not the Trump piece of it, anyway, can come to trial before the election, which I think a lot of people are concerned about," Lemire said. "That's the one we know will be on television, people could actually see, but also this moment underscores the efforts by Republicans to try to sabotage it. We have had that from the beginning. This House GOP, in particular, trying to play really fast with the law and their own authority to try to, whether it is defund [special counsel] Jack Smith's investigation or now even put their fingers in a state matter -- that's dangerous stuff."

New York Times columnist Mara Gay called Jordan's efforts a continuation of the criminal conspiracy of which Trump stands accused in Georgia.

"It's a slow roll way to support this conspiracy that we are now finally seeing prosecuted, that's what is so scary," Gay said. "I mean, what happened on Jan. 6 didn't just happen on that one day. I think what you're seeing in Congress right now from Republicans, who are really willing to throw democracy under the bus and some of our institutions under the bus, as well as their colleagues and the American people, is this is about power at all costs. They're going to protect their No. 1 guy who remains Donald Trump, for whatever reason."



