'This is insane!' Fox News host flips out over blackout of Trump's post-indictment spin
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Howard Kurtz lashed out at other media outlets that declined to air former President Donald Trump's remarks after being arraigned for the third time on Thursday.

"MSNBC talked about Donald Trump all day on the day of his arraignment, all of it unfavorable," Kurtz griped on Sunday. "Same for CNN, mostly unfavorable."

"But when Trump spoke for about a minute at Washington's National Airport, they refused to carry it," he continued. "Only Fox News aired his remarks live. This is insane. The defendant can't be granted even a few words."

Kurtz urged his "friends at the other channels" to broadcast Trump's point of view.

"Trump, of course, is the front runner for the GOP nomination," he added. "As much as the media don't like the idea, he could well win back the White House."

In his post-arraignment remarks on Thursday, Trump claimed he was being "persecuted" because he was leading President Joe Biden in the polls "by a lot." However, most national polls suggest Biden is statistically tied with Trump.

Watch the video below or at this link.

2020 Election2024 ElectionsMediaSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo