Fabulist Rep. George Santos reveals he would prefer 'genuine' actors like JLo for Oscars

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has forged a reputation for his serial lies, ironically revealed in an interview published Sunday that he would prefer more "genuine" actors up for the Oscars.
Asked about his picks for the Academy Awards Sunday night, he responded: “I have my favorite actors, and then I have the actors I think are charismatic: JLo, The Rock, Melissa McCarthy. They’re genuine," he said.
None of the actors Santos listed are currently up for Oscars, noted The Guardian, citing Santos' interview published Sunday on the website Pirate Wires.
Santos has conceded he "embellished" his resume when he lied about his parentage, his education and his career. He also apparently imagined a number of campaign donors listed on his finance forms. He's now the target of an investigation by the House Committee on Ethics and of a.complaint to the Federal Elections Commission about his campaign finances.
Santos also weighed in on last year's most notable Oscars event when Will Smith left the audience to slap host comedian Chris Rock on stage over his joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. "It was f*cking stupid," said Santos. "Chris Rock is a genius."
Santos said he won't be watching the Oscars this year because he's not interested in a celebration of “fancy people” and “elitists."