When the social media site Gettr first launched, former Donald Trump campaign aide Jason Miller claimed it would be a "cancel-free zone," allowing people to say whatever they want. The only exception made at the time of the launch was that no one could trash Gettr on Gettr. Now, the site is moving to ban users.

The Daily Beast reported that one right-wing pundit has been banned after using the N-word in his profile. Jon Miller identifies as a Black conservative using the word in his profile.

Jon Miller then took to Twitter, ranting, "The 'free speech' frauds at @GETTRofficial have suspended me for no reason. I didn't even use it. I had no posts. Guess I was too critical of them for suspending others? What does it say when the 1st platform to ban me is the one that sells itself as the free speech alternative?"

But communications director Ebony Boden shot back that it was clear Jon Miller was using their social media site.

"You did use our platform, and you included the N-word in your profile, a clear violation of our terms of service. Gettr does defend free speech but we've got no room for racial slurs. Bye," Bowden wrote.

Jon Miller then responded, saying, "Wow a black man can't even refer to his own people freely if it makes a patronizing white woman mad! We ADOPTED that word as a term of ENDEARMENT because of racist Democrats (slave owners) like you."

In a statement to the Beast, the Gettr spokesperson said, "Jon Miller was suspended from Gettr because he used the N-word in his profile. This is a clear violation of our terms of service."

Gettr once described itself as fighting back against the "political censorship and cancel culture" it believed was happening on sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The news comes the same week that MAGA-darling Joe Rogan said that he was leaving the platform, calling it "phony." He explained that when he signed up he suddenly had 9 million followers. The problem is that Gettr doesn't even have 9 million users. What he discovered is that the site uses his Twitter account to pull in follower numbers.

"This is where the f*ckery is,” Rogan explained."They take all my Twitter followers... and then they port those over."

Gettr is already being criticized for being funded by fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, a close associate of Steve Bannon.

Miller continued his attacks against Gettr into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Read the full report at The Daily Beast.