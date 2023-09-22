'America's deadbeat': Morning Joe piles on Giuliani as 'the bill is coming due'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media after leaving the Fulton County jail on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Giuliani is one of 19, including former President Donald Trump, facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia who have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" jumped all over former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday morning , reacting to news that his legal woes have taken a turn for the worst, his finances are in shambles and now he is being deluged with new accusations.

With co-host Mika Brzezinski opening the segment by noting that Giuliani's world has collapsed and now he is being accused of ignoring a federal order, she suggested, "it keeps coming."

"Every day, Willie [Geist], it gets worse for the guy who once called himself America's mayor," co-host Joe Scarborough interjected. "It's -- I don't -- you know, I don't know if he faces prison, if he faces bankruptcy, if he faces additional charges."

"Again, it's just from all directions, and this is the cost, of course, when you turn your life over to Donald Trump," he added.

"Yeah, America's deadbeat," co-host Geist remarked which led Scarborough to laugh. "It appears. he can't pay any of his legal bills. He's on the hook now for these women in Georgia, who he clearly and explicitly defamed, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, owes them a bunch of money -- it's only just beginning."

He continued, "It was all fun and games until the indictments started coming down, when he was playing along with Donald Trump, doing whatever he said around the 2020 election, around January 6th. He had prominence, relevance, and was on TV all the time. Now, for people around Donald Trump, the bill is coming due. "

