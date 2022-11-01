'What the hell is wrong with these people?': Conservative batters the GOP response to Pelosi beating

In a blunt column for the Bulwark, longtime conservative writer Mona Charen dropped the hammer on Republicans for their tone-deaf response to the ugly assault inflicted on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and claimed that even moderate GOPer's failed miserably when addressing it.
While high-profile conservatives like Don Trump Jr., Sen Ted Cruz (R-AZ), and Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake have garnered the most attention for their jokes and comments about the savage hammer beating of the 82-year-old Pelosi, other Republicans have stepped in it with their "what about" approach to the attack.
In her column, Charen focused on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his joke about the hammer attack and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu -- both of whom have gone to great pains to portray themselves as moderates not in the Donald Trump mold as they jockey for a run at the 2024 GOP presidential nominations.
On the matter of Youngkin, who joked about sending Nancy Pelosi back to San Francisco to be with her hospitalized husband, Charen called his comments his comments "crass and cruel," and wrote that "Youngkin was widely viewed as the ticket out of Trumpism for many 'regular' Republicans. He was not a human blow torch like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Doug Mastriano. He was the sort you could bring home to your mother."
Charen then alleged that: "even the 'normal' Republicans are, if not trolls themselves, troll adjacent."
She then turned to Sununu who said on Meet the Press, "Well, look, you can go back to the beginning. This started back in the summer of 2020, right, when you saw cities burning, you saw not a whole lot of accountability there," and later added, "What has happened to Steve Scalise, that was years before 2020, the threats on Justice Kavanaugh—so—Gabby Giffords. I mean, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this. It’s on both sides of the aisle."
According to Charen, "Democrats have not fetishized guns and violence as the GOP has. They have not elevated to hero status a young man, Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot his way into a protest, killing a man; nor featured gun brandishing suburbanites at their national convention; nor filled their commercials and even their Christmas cards with images of themselves bedecked with weaponry."
She then added, "So Sununu’s bothsidesism breaks down."
"What the hell is wrong with these people? Where has their sense of ordinary decency gone?" she wrote. "All of this is a garden party compared with the bilge (thank you Charlie Sykes) released into the atmosphere by Donald Trump Jr. Repeating a rumor from the fever swamps (which rumor was later retweeted by the new chief Twit), he displayed a picture of men’s underwear and a hammer, saying 'Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.'"
Charen then concluded, "It’s beginning to look like Republicans go along with Trumpism not because they feel they must, but because they’ve really come to embody it."
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer.
While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and sometimes uncomfortable for patients. But what if a single blood test could screen for most common cancer types all at once?
This is the promise of multi-cancer early detection tests, or MCEDs. This year, President Joe Biden identified developing MCED tests as a priority for the Cancer Moonshot, a US$1.8 billion federal effort to reduce the cancer death rate and improve the quality of life of cancer survivors and those living with cancer.
As a laboratory medicine physician and researcher who develops molecular tests for cancer, I believe MCED tests are likely to transform cancer screening in the near future, particularly if they receive strong federal support to enable rapid innovation.
How MCED tests work
All cells in the body, including tumor cells, shed DNA into the bloodstream when they die. MCED tests look for the trace amounts of tumor DNA in the bloodstream. This circulating “cell-free” DNA contains information about what type of tissue it came from and whether it is normal or cancerous.
Testing to look for circulating tumor DNA in the blood is not new. These liquid biopsies – a fancy way of saying blood tests – are already widely used for patients with advanced-stage cancer. Doctors use these blood tests to look for mutations in the tumor DNA that help guide treatment. Because patients with late-stage cancer tend to have a large amount of tumor DNA circulating in the blood, it’s relatively easy to detect the presence of these genetic changes.
Scientists are using strands of DNA that circulate in the blood as a way to detect early-stage cancer.
MCED tests are different from existing liquid biopsies because they are trying to detect early-stage cancer, when there aren’t that many tumor cells yet. Detecting these cancer cells can be challenging early on because noncancer cells also shed DNA into the bloodstream. Since most of the circulating DNA in the bloodstream comes from noncancer cells, detecting the presence of a few molecules of cancer DNA is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Making things even more difficult, blood cells shed abnormal DNA naturally with aging, and these strands can be confused for circulating cancer DNA. This phenomenon, known as clonal hematopoiesis, confounded early attempts at developing MCED tests, with too many false positive results.
Fortunately, newer tests are able to avoid blood cell interference by focusing on a type of “molecular barcode” embedded in the cancer DNA that identifies the tissue it came from. These barcodes are a result of DNA methylation, naturally existing modifications to the surface of DNA that vary for each type of tissue in the body. For example, lung tissue has a different DNA methylation pattern than breast tissue. Furthermore, cancer cells have abnormal DNA methylation patterns that correlate with cancer type. By cataloging different DNA methylation patterns, MCED tests can focus on the sections of DNA that distinguish between cancerous and normal tissue and pinpoint the cancer’s origin site.
DNA contains molecular patterns that indicate where in the body it came from.
There are currently several MCED tests in development and in clinical trials. No MCED test is currently FDA-approved or recommended by medical societies.
In 2021, the biotech company GRAIL launched the first commercially available MCED test in the U.S. Its Galleri test claims to detect over 50 different types of cancers. At least two other U.S.-based companies, Exact Sciences and Freenome, and one Chinese company, Singlera Genomics, have tests in development. Some of these tests use different cancer detection methods in addition to circulating tumor DNA, such as looking for cancer-associated proteins in blood.
MCED tests are not yet typically covered by insurance. GRAIL’s Galleri test is currently priced at $949, and the company offers a payment plan for people who have to pay out of pocket. Legislators have introduced a bill in Congress to provide Medicare coverage for MCED tests that obtain FDA approval. It is unusual for Congress to consider legislation devoted to a single lab test, and this highlights both the scale of the medical market for MCED and concerns about disparities in access without coverage for these expensive tests.
How should MCED tests be used?
Figuring out how MCED tests should be implemented in the clinic will take many years. Researchers and clinicians are just beginning to address questions on who should be tested, at what age, and how past medical and family history should be taken into account. Setting guidelines for how doctors will further evaluate positive MCED results is just as important.
There is also concern that MCED tests may result in overdiagnoses of low-risk, asymptomatic cancers better left undetected. This happened with prostate cancer screening. Previously, guidelines recommended that all men ages 55 to 69 regularly get blood tests to determine their levels of PSA, a protein produced by cancerous and noncancerous prostate tissue. But now the recommendation is more nuanced, with screening suggested on an individual basis that takes into account personal preferences.
Questions remain on how MCEDs will be implemented in the clinic.
Another concern is that further testing to confirm positive MCED results will be costly and a burden to the medical system, particularly if a full-body scan is required. The out-of-pocket cost for an MRI, for example, can run up to thousands of dollars. And patients who get a positive MCED result but are unable to confirm the presence of cancer after extensive imaging and other follow-up tests may develop lifelong anxiety about a potentially missed diagnosis and continue to take expensive tests in fruitless search for a tumor.
Despite these concerns, early clinical studies show promise. A 2020 study of over 10,000 previously undiagnosed women found 26 of 134 women with a positive MCED test were confirmed to have cancer. A 2021 study sponsored by GRAIL found that half of the over 2,800 patients with a known cancer diagnosis had a positive MCED test and only 0.5% of people confirmed to not have cancer had a false positive test. The test performed best for patients with more advanced cancers but did detect about 17% of the patients who had very-early-stage disease.
MCED tests may soon revolutionize the way clinicians approach cancer screening. The question is whether the health care system is ready for them.
On Tuesday, writing for CNN, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio slammed Donald Trump Jr. for posting a crude visual gag about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in San Francisco.
"Donald Trump Jr. must have thought he was being funny. After a man invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and beat her 82-year-old husband with a hammer, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted a photo of a hammer and men’s briefs on social media," wrote D'Antonio. "'I’ve got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready,' the caption read, apparently a reference to an erroneous report, since corrected, that the attacker was in his underwear."
This sort of "depravity", wrote D'Antonio, proves that he is a "chip off the old block" in that it's identical to that of former President Donald Trump, who has a long history of joking about violence against political opponents, reporters, and various other people he doesn't respect.
"For years, the elder Trump has voiced his support for violence," wrote D'Antonio. "In 2018, he called a GOP candidate who attacked a journalist 'my kind of guy.' In the wake of protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020, he tweeted, 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts,' reviving racist remarks from the 1960s. As recently as October 22, the former President reveled a crowd by joking that reporters could be forced to reveal confidential sources if judges would put them in jail, where they’ll become 'the bride of another prisoner.'"
Nor are the Trumps alone in their glee over violence, D'Antonio noted — because figures throughout the Republican Party are following their lead, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joking at a rally that they'll soon send Pelosi "back to be with him."
"A landmark essay from the 1990s called 'Defining Deviancy Down' had disturbing foresight about the consequences of behavior such as Trump’s coarse and hateful speech," wrote D'Antonio. "Published by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, himself a sociologist, it argued that societies can only police a certain level of deviance. As that resource is exhausted, what was once unacceptable is now tolerated. 'We are,' as the late Moynihan put it, 'getting used to a lot of behavior that is not good for us.' Those words have rarely been truer."
A week ago, at just about this time, political analysts and observers were asking themselves: Would voters punish or reward Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman after an often-halting debate performance against Republican Mehmet Oz?
Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, and needs closed-captioning to compensate for auditory processing challenges, warned at the beginningof last Tuesday’s debate that he might mush together words or misspeak.
And now there’s an answer: A new New York Times/Siena College poll out Monday shows Fetterman with a 5-point lead, 49-44 percent, over Oz as the race heads into its final week.
The polls, which also show Democratic slight leads in the key states of Georgia and Nevada, come at a good time for Democrats, who are eyeing the 50-50 upper chamber as their best chance to retain a majority on Capitol Hill.
The University of Virginia analysis finds the overall fight for control of the upper chamber is a toss-up, with early voting already underway in two toss-up states: Nevada and Georgia, with “inconclusive results.”
“Democrats should be more worried about the races we have rated Leans Democratic than Republicans should be worried about those that we have rated Leans Republican,” analyst J. Miles Coleman wrote.
In Pennsylvania, Fetterman’s lead looks a lot like the similar advantage enjoyed by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who is leading Republican BlakeMasters by 6 percentage points in the new poll, but holds an average lead of 2.4 percent, according to RealClear Politics.
The key difference, according to Coleman, is that “Republicans are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Pennsylvania, but that is not happening in Arizona.”
Coleman goes on to observe that “there has been a lot of focus, justifiably we think, on questionable Republican Senate candidates this year. Oz is one of them — had Toomey run again or someone else been nominated, we doubt Fetterman ever would’ve seemed like a favorite to begin with.
“But if Fetterman loses to Oz, there will rightly be a lot of second-guessing in Democratic circles about the quality of Fetterman’s candidacy and whether the party should have gone with someone else (or whether Fetterman should have dropped out after his stroke, which he has been less than transparent about since it occurred),” Coleman concluded.
(Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)
So where does that leave things overall?
The University of Virginia analysis has “Democrats and Republicans favored in 49 seats apiece, with Georgia and Nevada as Toss-ups.
But, if “Fetterman’s lead in Pennsylvania holds, Republicans will need to win both Toss-up races to reach an outright 51-seat majority — something they seem perfectly capable of doing,” Coleman wrote. “Democrats, who only need 50 seats, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, would only need to win one of the Toss-ups.”
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.