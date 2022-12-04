Herschel Walker supporter screams during Sen. Kennedy speech that Obama is the 'altar of the devil'
Photo: Screen capture

There was a significant moment of contrast at the small Herschel Walker bus stop rally on Sunday. While Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) were speaking, the former was cracking bad jokes about former President Barack Obama, who held a rally in Georgia for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the weekend.

Walker has been miffed about the Obama rally that drew thousands ahead of the November election, and it's been just as bad in the past few days after Obama came for the runoff.

While stumping for Walker and trashing Obama, Kennedy rambled on until a voice from the audience shouted out that Obama is "the alter of the devil." Kennedy ignored it and went on.

It was a contrast to who the GOP was just 14 years ago when an anti-Obama town hall attendee called the man about to become the first Black president an "Arab."

"No ma'am, he's a decent family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that's what this campaign is all about," McCain said to applause.

At the time, the Associated Press called it a "reflection of [McCain's] thinking that partisans should disagree without demonizing each other." Things have changed a lot in the GOP since then.

Walker has never said whether or not he believes Obama is a citizen.

See the Kennedy comments and the audience member below or at the link here:


Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Herschel Walker supporter rage against Obama www.youtube.com

