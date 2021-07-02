Kevin McCarthy obliterated in devastating compilation of GOP scandals he's ignored
On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, reporter Zoe Richards documented all the times that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has refused to pursue misconduct within his own caucus.

Among the things McCarthy ignored, Richards noted: the federal sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL); Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsing execution of Democrats and comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust; Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) comparing the Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit"; Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) hosting a fundraiser with a white nationalist; Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) attending a QAnon conference where former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn advocated overthrowing the government; and multiple GOP members planning a white supremacist caucus and fomenting the Capitol insurrection.

What McCarthy did not ignore, however, Richards wrote, was the possibility of Republicans joining the House select committee on the Capitol attack — so much so that he even threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments for doing so, a threat he only just walked back.

"After spending months rushing to protect committee assignments and writing tortured statements in defense of members of his caucus for a slew of blunders, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this week threatened to strip GOP members of committee assignments if they defied their party's all-out effort to halt further investigation into the Capitol attack," wrote Richards. "The last time he committed to dropping the hammer on one of his own was when he rallied to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from House leadership because she refused to support Trump's big election lie."

