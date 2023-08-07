'What's worth that?': Lindsey Graham buried for latest 'groveling' claims about Trump
Reacting to a speech Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave in his home state over the weekend where he made self-deprecating jokes about himself while praising Donald Trump, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough flayed the senior Republican for "groveling" in public.

In a clip shown on MSNBC on Monday morning, Graham can be seen mildly joking, "People ask, 'What happened with you and Trump?' I said, 'Well, he beat me like a drum,' and I acknowledged that he did. He sort of liked hearing that, but we found something in common: I've come to like him, and he likes him and that gets us through 18 holes of golf."

He later added, "One thing I can tell you, you better not screw with this guy or you'll regret it."

After first bursting out laughing, Scarborough began, "I keep asking what's worth that? I can tell you, having a Congressional pin is not."

"In fact, I don't think anything is worth humiliating yourself the way Lindsey does," he added. "We can expand this agin: Donald Trump threatened a federal prosecutor saying, "I'm coming after you," calling him deranged on stage, no doubt knowing that this was going to amp up the number of death threats that [special counsel] Jack Smith had."

"And yet, Republicans in the House and the Senate sit meekly by, quietly by, and continue to act like this is normal," he accused.

