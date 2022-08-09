'Putrid' Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Mika Brzezinski for Mar-A-Lago FBI search meltdown

Republican lawmakers have rushed to the defense of former President Donald Trump after FBI agents searched his Mar-A-Lago resort to investigate stolen classified documents, and MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was disgusted by the response.

The Department of Justice executed a search warrant granted by a judge to take the unprecedented step of searching the former president's home, and the "Morning Joe" co-host said GOP lawmakers were fanning the flames of violence from Trump's extremist base.

"We are keeping tabs on the fallout from the search online, including growing concerns over the reaction from possible right-wing extremists," Brzezinski said.

The top comment on a pro-Trump online forum used the phrase "lock and load," while others made references to civil war, and Brzezinski said lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were encouraging violent action with their social media posts.

"Trump supporters are also posting upside-down flags across social media to signal a distress call, including this post from a sitting Republican congresswoman in Georgia," Brzezinski said. "It's just putrid, it's putrid what these people are doing, whatever, but not whatever because we all saw what happened on Jan. 6."

"For Trump to come out and say he was sieged and make it sound like doors were broken down, he is rallying the base," she added. "He is being the martyr, he is making himself the victim, when he is not the victim. Putting that all aside, how important might it be, what the FBI was looking for, for them to actually walk on the grounds of Mar-A-Lago, peacefully, they did call the Secret Service, who has to protect Donald Trump, and let them know they were coming. It was peaceful, but it was an FBI search and documents were removed."



Watch the video below or at this link.