MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and former Donald Trump staffer Miles Taylor on Friday discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's day in court in which she was confronted for her past statements advocating violence.

Wallace began with a series of videos showing what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on the stand in her administrative hearing Friday about whether she could run for office as someone who participated in the insurrection. Wallace then contrasted those words under oath with videos of what Greene was saying publicly.

Taylor noted that the main sticking point for him is that, even if Greene isn't blocked from the ballot, her voters should disqualify her because she can't remember anything about things that happened less than two years ago. Many legal analysts observed something similar, but also noted that they believed she was lying under oath.

"So, we are not lawyers for either side here, but we were able to find what she was saying in court today is lies, with the evidence disproving most statements as such, as lies," said Wallace.

"I had to laugh while you played that. This is a bad day in court for anyone, even if she is not disqualified for insurrection," said Taylor. "Maybe voters should consider she is not fit for office because she can't remember pretty important things. The tapes of Greene leaving the White House not only film them and star in them and seen them on TV over and over and over. So, you know the denial is stunning, and the first clip you played of her not remembering and then remembering when she would be called out on tells you everything you need to know."

He went on to note that the Constitution makes it clear that someone can't hold office if they were engaged in rebellion or insurrection. The case against her used her own past statements about not allowing a peaceful transfer of power.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that Greene's testimony made her look like "a national embarrassment."

"I can't imagine the foreign leaders are watching, foreign adversaries are watching this as a national leader," he continued. "I've never seen a more forgetful witness. She could barely remember her name. More so than Herald and Kumar when they were stoned!"

See the full conversation below:







