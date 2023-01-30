Conservative explains why Trump will never pick 'low rent' Marjorie Taylor Greene to be his VP

NBC News reported this week that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is shooting for the shortlist for Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee in 2024. Trump hasn't yet won the 2024 nomination, but there are already conversations about who will be the new Mike Pence. It was confirmed by Steve Bannon.
Writing for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis explained that Greene is never going to be the one he chooses.
“The amazing thing about the concept of Marjorie Taylor Greene being Donald Trump’s vice president is that you would actually have someone who would make you worried that Donald Trump might have a heart attack,” Lewis quoted conservative Jonah Goldberg on his The Dispatch podcast. “I mean, all of a sudden, you’re telling Trump, ‘Be careful going down those stairs!’”
Still, Lewis made it clear, Greene is never going to be on Trump's list. It has nothing to do with her 9/11 trutherism or her Jewish space lasers.
"Put yourself in his twisted frame of mind. Trump’s selfish criteria will dictate doing a) what makes him look good, b) what makes him happy, and c) what will help him win," wrote Lewis, noting that Pence won't make the "mistake" of choosing someone like Pence who helps balance the ticket.
He explained that in Trump's eyes, Greene is "low rent." Despite his claims of being for the common man, the golden toilet owner is a wealthy snob.
"Second, does Trump want Greene to inherit the family silver? Whoever he selects as his running mate would, to some extent, inherit his mantle. This is true because of Trump’s age and because, even if he wins, he could only (legally) serve one term. He doesn’t want a successor," wrote Lewis.
The third piece harkens back to the firing of Steve Bannon. When Bannon ended up on the cover of TIME magazine and began touting his own success in winning Trump the election, he was fired fairly quickly thereafter.
"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a statement at the time.
So, if Trump can't trust normal Republicans ad far-right celebrity Republicans, he's left with a desperate need for an incredibly boring, far-right official desperate to do whatever Trump tells him.
He closed by saying that it doesn't really matter who Trump picks because in the end, the Greene "ticket" has already "won." But, there's always Lindsey Graham.