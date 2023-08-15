​'All roads led to Mark Meadows': Reporter explains how indicted chief of staff was Trump's 'key enabler'
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Although former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows escaped being indicted by special counsel Jack Smith for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he was not so lucky in Fulton Country, Georgia this week.

CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid said on Tuesday that she was not at all surprised to see Meadows get hit with criminal charges by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week given all of the reports that placed him at the center of Trump's plans to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

"Back to the January 6th investigation... one of the key conclusions was that all roads in this alleged conspiracy led to Mark Meadows," Reid explained. "They framed him, based on their investigation, as the key enabler of former President Trump and his efforts to try to overturn the election."

Reid then expressed surprise that not only was Meadows not indicted by special counsel Jack Smith for his role in Trump's scheme, but he wasn't even listed as one of six unindicted coconspirators by the indictment.

RELATED: Fani Willis' 'shock and awe' indictment designed to 'carpet bomb' MAGA: prosecutor

Regardless, she said, the bottom line is that "Mark Meadows is probably the key player here in some ways, even more so than former President Trump."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Reporter explains how indicted chief of staff was Trump's 'key enabler'www.youtube.com

SmartNews